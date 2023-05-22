Dry and sunny most of this week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been a beautiful day across the Tri-State with temperatures in the upper 70s. We should reach 80 later this afternoon. The remainder of the day will be dry and sunny. Tonight will be cool. Low 53.

It is going to be another gorgeous day tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and a high of 82. Much of the same is expected Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. The normal high for this time of year is 76. It will be cooler Thursday with highs in the low 70s. Friday morning will be chilly to kick off the holiday weekend with lows in the 40s.

It should be great weather Taste of Cincinnati downtown this weekend beginning Saturday. Sunday will be warmer with highs back into the 80s and Memorial Day looks great for outdoor activities.

