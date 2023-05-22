Golf Manor 12th Annual Soapbox Derby

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Golf Manor hosted its 12 Annual Soapbox Derby on Sunday.

The event provides STEM education and teaches leadership, sportsmanship and perseverance.

FOX19′s Catherine Bodak has details on the event and how it educates kids all while having fun.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.