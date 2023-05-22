Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Golf Manor 12th Annual Soapbox Derby

Golf Manor 12th Annual Soapbox Derby
By Catherine Bodak
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Golf Manor hosted its 12 Annual Soapbox Derby on Sunday.

The event provides STEM education and teaches leadership, sportsmanship and perseverance.

FOX19′s Catherine Bodak has details on the event and how it educates kids all while having fun.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
FILE IMAGE
Two facing charges after 2-year-old reportedly overdosed, sheriff’s report says
A party on the Purple People Bridge is just one of the activities going on in Downtown...
Downtown Cincinnati is the place to be this weekend
Kentucky troopers were at the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in Bracken...
Driver killed in AA highway collision, troopers say
Ohio troopers were at the scene of a double fatal car accident in Warren County Saturday night.
2 people killed in Warren County crash, troopers say

Latest News

2023 Cincinnati Kidney Walk
2023 Cincinnati Kidney Walk
Golf Manor 12th Annual Soapbox Derby
Golf Manor 12th Annual Soapbox Derby
The The Empowering Her Women's Health Expo took place Sunday at The Summit Hotel.
Free Women’s Health Expo empowers women, benefits YWCA
Daughter of missing Hamilton man still searching for her father 6 months later.
Daughter of missing Hamilton man still searching for her father 6 months later