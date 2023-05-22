Contests
Like rain on your wedding day: Lake County firefighters save flooded venue hour before wedding

Multiple fire departments worked together to clear Mooreland Mansion an hour before a wedding was set to start.(Source: Kirtland Fire Department)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple fire departments worked together to clear Mooreland Mansion an hour before a wedding was set to start.

The Kirtland Fire Department posted Saturday about a call to the house at Lakeland Community College for a fire alarm.

Officials say black smoke was reported, dispatching Eastlake, Mentor, Willoughby and Willoughby Hills on automatic-aid.

Kirtland firefighters found water coming from an activated sprinkler head flooding the building.

Firefighters shut down the sprinkler system after confirming there was no fire.

Firefighters say the main staircase, second floor and reception area were all flooded by the active sprinkler.

The post notes nicely-dressed guests and frantic staff members had evacuated the house on their arrival.

Firefighters were told the wedding was scheduled to start in an hour.

All firefighters on scene got to work with squeegees, mops, towels and shop vacuums, officials say.

Police, fire and facilities management decided if the water could be cleaned at h the building deemed safe the wedding could go on.

Officials say the go ahead was given after 45 minutes of work, with only a few parts of the building blocked off.

