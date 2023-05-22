Contests
Man accused of killing Mason graduate in crash pleads guilty, court docs say

Michael Ondreka
Michael Ondreka(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver accused of causing the crash that killed a Mason High School graduate in 2022 has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, according to Butler County court documents.

Michael Ondreka was driving under the influence when he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Butler Warren Road and Tylersville Road on June 14, a crash report said.

Ondreka’s truck crashed into a car that was being driven by 18-year-old Jyan Waespe, the report detailed.

As a result of the crash, the Mason High School graduate died from multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Jyan Waespe, 18, with his girlfriend Kayla who - at the time- was expecting a child in August.
Jyan Waespe, 18, with his girlfriend Kayla who - at the time- was expecting a child in August.(WXIX)

Ondreka could face up to 12 years in prison, court documents say.

He will be sentenced July 3 by Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Gregory Stephens.

