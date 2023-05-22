Contests
Man wounded in shooting after fight over Hot Pocket

Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is facing charges for shooting his roommate.

On the night of May 20, Louisville Metro police Williams got mad because his roommate had eaten the last Hot Pocket and started throwing tiles at him.

The roommate told police he tried to fight back but was starting to leave when Williams went back into their residence, got a gun, and shot him in the backside.

The victim said he went several blocks away to get help.

Williams was arraigned this morning at the LMDC courtroom. A not-guilty plea was entered, and bond was set at $7,500 cash. Williams was ordered to have no contact with his roommate and not to possess a firearm or any other weapons.

The next court date for Williams was set for May 30.

