Metro services kicks off $2 ride program

By Drew Amman
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Metro is launching $2 rides Monday as a part of an Uber alternative starting in the Springdale/Sharonville area and the Northgate/Mt. Healthy area.

MetroNow! is a part of the Reinventing Metro plan that will provide regional transit access to neighborhoods without access to public transportation.

Rides can be booked through the Metro Now on Demand mobile application or by calling 513-551-5555.

The first two Metro Now! zones will be in the Springdale/Sharonville area (Zone E, blue) and the Northgate/Mt. Healthy area (Zone C, orange).

“These two zones were prioritized due to Springdale’s need for improved access to healthcare and the potential in Northgate to connect more area residents to our major service routes along Colerain Avenue,” Metro said.

Additional zones include:

  • Zone A: Blue Ash/Evendale (green)
  • Zone B: Montfort Heights/Finneytown (purple)
  • Zone D: Pleasant Run North (magenta)
  • Zone F: Bond Hill/Roselawn (red)

Metro will provide corner-to-corner and curb-to-curb services. Corner-to-corner services mean that the vehicle will pick up the passenger at a nearby point within a short walk’s distance from your location and then drop you off at your destination.

Curb-to-curb services mean the driver will pick up the passenger at the current location and then take you to your destination. Curb-to-curb will usually have a higher estimated time of arrival.

The hours of operation will be weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

