Nacho average item on Skyline’s menu

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Skyline serves up ways, coneys, burritos and chilitos - now the restaurant chain is trying out a new menu item.

The Skyline Chili Facebook page says nachos are now at participating locations.

The nachos include tortilla chips, queso blanco, chili, and Skyline’s famous cheese.

But if you want to try them, you’d better hurry.

The nachos are only available for a limited time only.

