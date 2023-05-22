Niall Horan to perform at Riverbend on first headlining tour in five years

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Niall Horan is heading to Cincinnati next summer as a part of his first headling tour in five years.

Horan will start the North American leg of the world tour in Fort Lauderdale, FL on May 29, 2024, and will be coming to Riverbend Music Center on Tuesday, June 25, of that year.

Fans can expect to hear him perform songs from all of his albums, including his upcoming album, “The Show” set to release June 9.

The North American leg of the tour will have several different VIP packages and experiences. Packages will vary but include an invitation to the pre-show, Nial Horan-themed lounge, designed VIP gifts, and more.

“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives,” Horan said. “To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

I am beyond thrilled to announce The Show Live On Tour 2024 ! It’s been far too long and I can’t wait to see your beautiful faces. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10am local. There are still a couple more dates coming so if you don't see a show near you listed, stay tuned.… pic.twitter.com/czFRL5V4tg — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 22, 2023

Tickets for the Cincinnati show will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster or Riverbend.org.

Horan released his current single, “Meltdown,” in April and has over 16 million streams on Spotify.

The tour is his first tour since Flicker World Tour in 2018. Horan has sold over 80 million records and toured the globe multiple times as part of the iconic One Direction.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.