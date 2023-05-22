Contests
Niall Horan to perform at Riverbend on first headlining tour in five years

Niall Horan Announces Summer Concert in Cincy
Niall Horan announces summer concert in Cincinnati.(tcw-wxix)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Niall Horan is heading to Cincinnati next summer as a part of his first headling tour in five years.

Horan will start the North American leg of the world tour in Fort Lauderdale, FL on May 29, 2024, and will be coming to Riverbend Music Center on Tuesday, June 25, of that year.

Fans can expect to hear him perform songs from all of his albums, including his upcoming album, “The Show” set to release June 9.

The North American leg of the tour will have several different VIP packages and experiences. Packages will vary but include an invitation to the pre-show, Nial Horan-themed lounge, designed VIP gifts, and more.

“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives,” Horan said. “To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

Tickets for the Cincinnati show will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster or Riverbend.org.

Horan released his current single, “Meltdown,” in April and has over 16 million streams on Spotify.

The tour is his first tour since Flicker World Tour in 2018. Horan has sold over 80 million records and toured the globe multiple times as part of the iconic One Direction.

