Police investigate inmate death at Kenton County Detention Center

An inmate is accused of killing another inmate at the Kenton County Detention Center in May 2023, according to police.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky inmate is accused of killing his cellmate at Kenton County Detention Center, according to Kenton County Police Lt. Col. Chris Haddle.

Officers were dispatched to the Kenton County Detention Center at approximately 3 p.m. on May 14 for a subject not breathing after an assault, Lt. Col. Haddle said.

Investigators determined that 32-year-old Johnathan Maskiell, of Vanceburg, Kentucky, allegedly assaulted 61-year-old John Daulton, of Covington, Kentucky, while they were housed together in a cell, Haddle said.

Johnathan Maskiell (left) is accused of assaulting and killing his cellmate, John Daulton (right) in May 2023, according to Kenton County police.(Kenton County Detention Center)

Daulton was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but died Sunday due to the extent of his injuries, police confirmed.

Prior to Daulton’s death, Maskiell was being charged with assault and continued to be held at the detention center on a $100,000 cash bond, Haddle explained.

The Kenton County Police Department says they are currently working with the Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to upgrade his charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.

