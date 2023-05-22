Sedamsville Veteran Memorial in need of repair after it was damaged years ago

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Calls to restore a veteran’s memorial in Sedamsville are growing louder after a drunk driver reportedly crashed into the wall back in 2020.

A woman who has a veteran family member’s name on that wall says the memorial deserves better.

“It just looks like an overgrown lot. There are weeds,” Christy Cauley said about the memorial’s current state. “There are some planters there that are in disarray and weeds growing up.”

Cauley passes the memorial every day on her way to work, located just off Clough Pike.

”I don’t even think you can see what’s left of the wall street,” she said. “There are only two names still on the wall. Everybody else is toppled down.”

Part of the wall that collapsed contains the names of Christy’s grandfather, Alfred Fritsch, who was a World War II veteran, along with his son and his brothers.

”It’s just a point of pride for the family. My grandfather has kind of an amazing story in World War II. He stormed the beach of Normandy,” Cauley said. “He deserves better. Everybody on that wall deserves better. The way it looks now is just awful. It really needs to be moved too. Not just restored but moved, preferably to Boldface Park where it will be safe from drivers.”

Cauley says she loves that the monument is there, but would love to see it restored so people can go and pay their respects.

FOX19 NOW spoke with the Secretary of the Sedamsville Veterans Memorial, who said the estimated cost of repair would be around $30,000, which does not fit the budget.

He says their plan now is to seek help and donations from other veteran organizations.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.