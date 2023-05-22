Some Warren County residents consider petition for dissolution of village

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A village in Warren County may cease to exist after some residents threaten to petition to get rid of the village because of the council’s plan to enact fees and permits.

Council members for the Village of Harveysburg created a new building permit that would require residents to pay fees if they wanted to do anything from construct a deck or put up a tent in their yards.

In past council meetings, residents raised concerns about fees for simple projects like installing a fence.

According to the council minutes, President Mark Tipton responded to concerns by saying the fee means they can ask questions to make sure the fencing meets zoning requirements.

“They’re going to charge us $70 to put a tent up in our backyard,” Harveysburg resident Mike Hatfield said. “They want, I believe it’s $135 for us to have a fire pit in our backyard that we all have. So, does that mean they’re going to come and I got to pay them $135 for my burn pit?”

Hatfield says if the council does not listen to the will of their residents, he will start the petition for dissolution of the village.

“I have met with people,” Hatfield says. “I do believe we’ve got the majority to do it. Once this ball starts rolling, all we ask the City Council to do is stop and think a little before they start this. If they choose to go this direction, we’re going to do our part to dissolve [the village].”

FOX19 reached out to village officials but did not hear back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.