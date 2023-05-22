Suspected bank robber killed during SWAT incident in Reading

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspected bank robber is dead following a SWAT incident Monday in Reading.

Around 1:30 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Michael Craddock was identified as the suspect who robbed the Fifth Third Bank on West Benson Street at gunpoint.

Craddock was later found at a home on 3rd Street in Reading, the sheriff’s office explained.

Reading police requested assistance from other law enforcement agencies in the area to surround and contain the home as they waited for the Hamilton County SWAT team to arrive.

The 34-year-old man, who was still armed, walked out of the home at one point and pointed the gun at several officers positioned behind the house, according to the sheriff’s office.

An Amberly Village officer saw Craddock pointing the gun at police, and he shot the suspect in the upper body, the sheriff’s office said.

Craddock then went back inside the home.

“A short time later,” the sheriff’s office says, SWAT members went inside the 3rd Street home, where they found Craddock dead.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Call the sheriff’s office at 513-851-6000 if you have any information regarding the investigation.

A bank robbery has been reported at the Reading Fifth Third Bank, dispatch says. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.