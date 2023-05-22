Contests
SWAT scene in Reading reportedly connected to nearby bank robbery

SWAT responds to home in Reading
By Kendall Hyde
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
READING, Ohio (WXIX) - SWAT has been called to a home in Reading, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Dispatch received a report of a robbery at Fifth Third Bank on West Benson Street around 2:30 p.m.

Minutes later, police received a report of a person allegedly running into a nearby home where they barricaded themself inside.

Dispatch confirmed that the scenes are connected, however, they did not confirm if the person inside is the suspect of the bank robbery.

SWAT arrived at the scene just before 3 p.m.

FOX19′s Kendall Hyde is on the scene now.

The City of Reading encourages people to avoid the areas between Mechanic and Benson Streets and between Fifth Street and Reading Road.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is revealed.

A bank robbery has been reported at the Reading Fifth Third Bank, dispatch says.
A bank robbery has been reported at the Reading Fifth Third Bank, dispatch says.(WXIX)

