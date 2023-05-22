Contests
Three people facing charges in sex trafficking case in Brown County

By Jessica Schmidt
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Three people have been arrested in a sex trafficking case in Brown County.

James Paul, Erin Schumacher, and Jimmy Schumacher have all been indicted, according to Brown County court documents.

Paul, documents show, is facing 15 felonies, which include commercial sex acts, corrupting another with drugs, unlawful sexual conduct with minors and felonious assault.

Court records show that investigators think Paul started trafficking a teen when the victim was 15 years old. Investigators say it continued from December 2020 until July 2022.

Paul is accused of giving the victim heroin, meth, and fentanyl, the court records state.

Erin and Jimmy are both accused of trafficking, corrupting with drugs, and endangering children, the documents explain.

James Paul’s bond is set at $500,000, according to court records.
Erin Schumacher is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to court records.
Jimmy Schumacher is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to court records.
All three are pleading not guilty to their charges and are in jail.

The court records did not detail how the three knew each other or why investigators suspect they were working together.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

