Tri-State woman claims Ticketmaster canceled her Taylor Swift tickets

By Candice Smith
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky woman is speaking out after Ticketmaster allegedly “took back” her Taylor Swift tickets.

Star Staubach, of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, says she felt like one of the lucky ones when she, her daughter and a few friends nabbed tickets to see Taylor Swift at Paycor Stadium.

But recently, Ticketmaster emailed the Taylor Mill mother and told her their tickets were canceled due to an “unforeseen booking issue.”

“It just seems bizarre that you can own something for six months -- you’ve already paid for it and somebody says, ‘no, you don’t actually get to have that,’” she explained. “Like that doesn’t really add up.”

Staubach spent hours on the phone with Ticketmaster, but despite all of that time, she says she still does not understand what happened.

While customer service apologized and offered her discounted tickets to a different show, she was left having to break the news to her daughters that they would no longer be seeing Taylor Swift.

“[I’m] maybe a little angry because we had the tickets for so long, and we were really excited to go and they told us we couldn’t go anymore,” Staubach’s 14-year-old daughter, Meadow said.

Prior to the disappointing news, Staubach says her daughters were organizing which outfit they would wear and which album they wanted to represent at the concert.

“Every day it’s Taylor-something,” she said.

The family’s issue with Ticketmaster comes on the heels of multiple reported issues the ticket-selling giant has had involving Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

In January, lawmakers questioned parent company Live Nation’s President and CFO Joe Berchtold.

Staubach told FOX19 NOW that she hopes speaking out will create policy changes at Ticketmaster as she and her daughters say they hope this does not happen to anyone else.

“If there are this many issues happening with Ticketmaster, I would imagine that something has to be done so that isn’t the case,” she said.

FOX19 reached out to Ticketmaster for comment but has not heard back.

