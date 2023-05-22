Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

WATCH: Wranglers lasso cow that darted into interstate traffic

A team of wranglers using horses, lassos and four wheelers captured the cow Sunday.
By WTVG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - A cow on the loose on an interstate highway in Michigan had to be wrangled by a team of men on horses Sunday.

Michigan State Police blocked off part of I-75 north of Detroit as a team of wranglers “comparable to the cast of Yellowstone” corralled the cow after it darted into oncoming traffic.

Dash camera footage caught the cow evading the horses, lassos and four wheelers while on the shoulder of the road before it darted into traffic and started running down the middle lane.

A rider was eventually successful at getting a lasso around the cow and pulling it toward the median of the highway.

“Eventually after much tom foolery, the critter was captured and removed from the freeway,” the Michigan State Police wrote in a tweet. “The bovine was not charged and is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock.”

No one was hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio troopers were at the scene of a double fatal car accident in Warren County Saturday night.
2 people killed in Warren County crash, troopers say
Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday night outside of Walgreens.
Pedestrian fatally struck near UC, police say
The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
Pennsylvania State Police say 16-year-old Emily High may be with 22-year-old Jaret Wright.
Registered sex offender from Akron may be with missing Pennsylvania teen
A party on the Purple People Bridge is just one of the activities going on in Downtown...
Downtown Cincinnati is the place to be this weekend

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The bodies were found by police in the Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood of...
Police: Newborns found dead in trash in Cleveland; teen mother located
FILE - E. Jean Carroll walks out of federal court May 9, 2023, in New York. This week, jurors...
Columnist adds Trump’s post-verdict remarks to defamation case, seeks at least $10M
FILE - Terry McDermott, 23, of Essexville, Mich., skates in the 500-meter speedskating event on...
Terry McDermott, Olympic speedskating gold medalist in 1964, dies at 82
Police: Grandmother found Cleveland infants dead in trash; arrest made