Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

22-year-old Forest Park woman dies nearly 2 months after vehicle hits her in Columbus

A 22-year-old Forest Park woman died Monday after she was struck by a vehicle crossing a street...
A 22-year-old Forest Park woman died Monday after she was struck by a vehicle crossing a street in Columbus nearly two months ago, local and state reports show.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A 22-year-old Forest Park woman died Monday after she was struck by a vehicle crossing a street in Columbus nearly two months ago, local and state reports show.

Jasmine Reed was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital after the accident in Columbus on March 24, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

She told a police officer on the scene that she was running late and attempted to cross West Henderson Road even though the pedestrian “don’t walk” sign was displayed, a state crash report shows.

Her statement is captured on the officer’s body camera, the report notes.

Reed was taken to a hospital in Columbus for treatment for a head laceration.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SWAT team is at a home in Reading.
Suspected bank robber killed during SWAT incident in Reading
William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the Good Samaritan helping the ducklings...
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road
Deputy Caleb Conley
Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Tri-State woman claims Ticketmaster canceled her Taylor Swift tickets
Eric Greene, 25, is accused of sending nude photos to a 17-year-old girl he worked with at Ace...
Man accused of sending nude photos to underage coworker

Latest News

William Tyler McNichols, 30, has been charged with one count of felonious assault in connection...
Man arrested following road rage incident in Clermont County, sheriff says
Hamilton County held an event to help small businesses.
Hundreds of small businesses get assistance at Hamilton County Small Business Day
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Clermont County over the weekend, according to the...
Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash in Clermont County
Hamilton County holds its first ever small business day