22-year-old Forest Park woman dies nearly 2 months after vehicle hits her in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A 22-year-old Forest Park woman died Monday after she was struck by a vehicle crossing a street in Columbus nearly two months ago, local and state reports show.

Jasmine Reed was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital after the accident in Columbus on March 24, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

She told a police officer on the scene that she was running late and attempted to cross West Henderson Road even though the pedestrian “don’t walk” sign was displayed, a state crash report shows.

Her statement is captured on the officer’s body camera, the report notes.

Reed was taken to a hospital in Columbus for treatment for a head laceration.

