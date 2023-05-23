Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

4-year-old hit by police cruiser driven by on-duty officer, authorities say

FILE - Police said Officer David Danielson immediately called for medical treatment for the...
FILE - Police said Officer David Danielson immediately called for medical treatment for the child, who was subsequently taken to the hospital to be treated for an injury to the right foot and lower leg.(Pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (Gray News) – A 4-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a police vehicle driven by an on-duty officer in Iowa.

According to the Marshalltown Police Department, Officer David Danielson was conducting a routine patrol just after 6:15 p.m. Saturday when the accident happened.

Police said Danielson immediately called for medical treatment for the child, who was subsequently taken to the hospital and treated for an injury to the right foot and lower leg.

Authorities said the boy had various cuts and scrapes but avoided serious injuries. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Danielson has been a police officer for the City of Marshalltown for 16 years.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SWAT team is at a home in Reading.
Suspected bank robber killed during SWAT incident in Reading
William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the Good Samaritan helping the ducklings...
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road
Deputy Caleb Conley
Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Tri-State woman claims Ticketmaster canceled her Taylor Swift tickets
Council members for the Village of Harveysburg created a new building permit that would require...
Some Warren County residents consider petition for dissolution of village

Latest News

Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.
3 arrested for having guns at pre-K graduation, sheriff says
Colerain Township officials invited dozens of goats to help eat away at the invasive plants.
Colerain Township to clear out invasive plants with goats
Adrian Fajardo, 12, is fighting for his life after an ice cream truck crashed into his home in...
12-year-old boy fighting for his life after ice cream truck crashes into apartment
FILE - Madeleine McCann disappeared while on vacation with her parents in Portugal.
Police resume search for Madeleine McCann, child missing since 2007
FILE - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul delivers his remarks after being sworn to his...
Illinois AG probe: Catholic clergy sexual abuse of kids was far more common than church acknowledged