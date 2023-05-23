Bengals’ Cam Taylor-Britt visits Tri-State school to support students’ project

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengal Cam Taylor-Britt visited some Tri-State students Tuesday as they’ve been hard at work on a project to provide clean drinking water wells to countries in need.

Robert Academy students have been working with the nonprofit Thirst Project.

The organization’s project works to end the global water crisis by building freshwater wells in places that need them.

While kids learned about the importance of water, they also got a chance to hear from Taylor-Britt.

“I love it,” the Bengals player said. “Just seeing those smiles on the kid’s faces just makes me smile.”

Taylor-Britt said Tuesday’s event is one of many he plans to do to inspire Cincinnati’s youth.

