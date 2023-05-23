Contests
Colerain Township to clear out invasive plants with goats

Colerain Township officials invited dozens of goats to help eat away at the invasive plants.
Colerain Township officials invited dozens of goats to help eat away at the invasive plants.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens of goats will temporarily live in Colerain Township for two to four weeks starting Tuesday to help the city get rid of its invasive plants.

These farm animals are herbivores and are “perfect” for eating away at honeysuckle, according to Colerain Township’s partners at TreeYo Permaculture, a regenerative landscape development with a holistic approach.

Not only have the goats successfully eaten vast amounts of honeysuckle over the past three years, but they also are a much more eco-friendly alternative in comparison to using herbicides, Colerain Township Communications Specialist Helen Tracey-Noren says.

It also helps improve soil structure and fertilization, she said.

Officials want to remind the public of a few things when it comes to the animals:

  • Do not try petting the goats. They have an electrified fence to keep them inside their designated area.
  • Keep dogs on a leash, especially around the fence, for their safety.
  • Do not feed the goats. Their diet will be supplemented by their handlers with the appropriate feed.

