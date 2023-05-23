Contests
Corrections officer pleads guilty to taking nude photo of developmentally delayed man in gym bathroom

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton County corrections officer pleaded guilty to taking a nude photo of a developmentally delayed man inside the bathroom at a Fairfield gym and posting it on Facebook, court records show.

Michael Crawford, 31, was convicted Monday in Butler County of a felony charge of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to a copy of his plea and jury waiver.

He faces up to a year in prison and a maximum $2,500 fine when Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Gregory Howard sentences him on June 28.

Michael Crawford, 31, allegedly took the nude photos of a developmentally disabled man inside of the Fairfield Planet Fitness restroom, according to Butler County Prosecutor Assistant Attorney Lindsay Sheehan.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Crawford has been on unpaid administrative leave from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

FOX19 NOW is checking on his current work status.

Butler County Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan has said the offense occurred sometime in September 2022 at Planet Fitness in Fairfield.

Crawford even tagged Planet Fitness in the social media post, according to Sheehan.

That’s when employees at Planet Fitness called the police.

