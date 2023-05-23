Dry and Warm Conditions Continue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures reach the lower 80′s as we move into Tuesday afternoon with low temperatures dipping into the 50′s tonight. Temperatures also stay in the low 80′s on Wednesday under similar conditions as today.

A cold front comes into the tri-state area late Wednesday night, bringing highs on Thursday down almost ten degrees to the low 70′s. Friday morning is expected to be chilly with lows dropping into the mid 40′s. Highs climb back up into the 80′s during the holiday weekend, and the latest models are indicating some light showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning, but it seems those showers will not stick around.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.