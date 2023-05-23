Homicide investigation underway after Corryville shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead following a shooting Tuesday in Corryville.

The victim, only known to be a 43-year-old man at this point, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Around 3:15 p.m., police say officers were called to Bellevue Avenue near the E. University Avenue intersection for a shooting.

Officers found the man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 43-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police announced around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit is investigating. Call 513-352-3542 if you have any information.

