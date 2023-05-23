Honor Flight takes Tri-State veterans to Washington, D.C.

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - Tri-State veterans and their guardians received a big send-off as they boarded an Honor Flight at CVG Tuesday morning and headed for Washington, D.C.

The Honor Flight trip will include visits to the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Iwo Jima Memorial, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, U.S. Air Force Memorial, and other sites in our nation’s capitol

There were 85 veterans on the flight. 97-year-old Bob Kester is the oldest.

“Well, I have been in Washington before but there are memorials I haven’t seen and I’m going to see a lot of things,” Kester said.

Veterans over the age of 65 are eligible for Honor Flights at no cost.

The Honor Flight returns to CVG at 8:30 p.m.

This is the second of four flights in 2023.

