Hundreds of small businesses get assistance at Hamilton County Small Business Day

By Jason Maxwell
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Small business owners were able to get the opportunity to get first-hand assistance at Hamilton County’s First Small Business Day in Sharonville on Tuesday.

The event also celebrated the grand opening of the county’s Office of Small Business.

FOX19 NOW Photojournalist Jason Maxwell was there.

