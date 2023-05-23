Contests
Man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy shot someone else, stole car, citation says

The jail says Steven Sheangshang is facing a list of charges, including murder of a police officer, assault, and robbery.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Detention Center has identified the man accused of killing Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley.

Online records show he was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center at some point Tuesday morning.

Deputy Conley died Monday night after being shot during a traffic stop on I-75 around 5 p.m. The arrest citation says Sheangshang fired a gun while Deputy Conley was approaching his car.

He then drove into a neighborhood, near the interstate, right off Paris Pike, and forced his way into a home. The citation goes on to say he pointed a gun at the homeowner, got the keys to that person’s van, and drove to Lexington.

There’s another citation that shows what he is accused of doing in Lexington. Around 5:50 at Rose and Jim’s, a bar on Georgetown Road, the citation says Sheangshang shot another person and took their car. There’s no word on that person’s condition.

Officers found Sheangshang on Charles Avenue about an hour later. They found a gun inside the home where they picked him up. The citation states it was in a trash can. Police think he was trying to get rid of it.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers named Sheangshang wanted person of the week on May 18. Police say he burglarized a garage and was additionally arrested on two burglary warrants.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details as WKYT learns more.

