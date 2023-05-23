Man arrested following road rage incident in Clermont County, sheriff says

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Brown County man is charged with felonious assault following a road rage incident in Clermont County Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Chief Deputy Chris Stratton says William Tyler McNichols, 30, admitted to detectives that he shot at another vehicle while driving on SR 32 in Batavia Township.

Danny Smith, 51, of Pierce Township, told deputies that a white vehicle pulled up next to him and the driver began yelling profanities then fired a shot toward his car and continued west on SR 32, a news release from the Clermont County Sheriff’s office said.

Smith got off the highway, stopped at Speedway on Old State Route 74 around 2:28 p.m., and then called the Clermont County Communications Center.

He was not hurt. There were no additional victims.

The news release says deputies located a bullet hole in the rear of Smith’s car.

Stratton says sheriff’s office detectives, with the help of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, located the suspect’s 2018 Chevrolet Cruz in Evendale.

A firearm was found in the car, the news release says.

McNichols will be arraigned Tuesday morning in Clermont Municipal Court.

The investigation will be handed over to the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office for presentation to the grand jury for consideration of additional charges, Stratton said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.