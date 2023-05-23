Man charged in killing Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore seeks to dismiss murder charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man charged with the murder of a Cincinnati mother and her three-year-old son is filing a motion to dismiss the charges.

Desean Brown, who filed the motion on his own behalf, says because the body of Nylo Lattimore has not been found, the murder charge against him should be dismissed.

Hamilton County prosecutors have said Brown put the body of three-year-old Nylo into the Ohio River after he stabbed the child’s mom, Nyteisha Lattimore, in December 2020.

Volunteers and search crews have spent countless hours trying to find the little boy’s body ever since. Thus far, Nylo’s body has never been found.

On top of his motion to dismiss, Brown will also have a hearing in a few months related to the death penalty.

Brown and his defense team are claiming he is mentally ill.

According to Ohio law, people with severe mental illness cannot be put to death.

The hearing for the death penalty aspect of the case is set for Aug. 31.

It is unknown when the judge could make a ruling on Brown’s motion to dismiss charges.

