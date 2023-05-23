Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Man charged in killing Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore seeks to dismiss murder charges

Hamilton County prosecutors have said Desean Brown put the body of three-year-old Nylo into the Ohio River after he stabbed the child’s mom, Nyteisha Lattimore.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man charged with the murder of a Cincinnati mother and her three-year-old son is filing a motion to dismiss the charges.

Desean Brown, who filed the motion on his own behalf, says because the body of Nylo Lattimore has not been found, the murder charge against him should be dismissed.

Hamilton County prosecutors have said Brown put the body of three-year-old Nylo into the Ohio River after he stabbed the child’s mom, Nyteisha Lattimore, in December 2020.

Volunteers and search crews have spent countless hours trying to find the little boy’s body ever since. Thus far, Nylo’s body has never been found.

Nylo Lattimore Coverage
Family remembers Nylo Lattimore on week of 5th birthday
Man will face death penalty for deaths of Nylo Lattimore, his mother, prosecutor says
Possible motive for murder of Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore revealed at hearing
Judge sets new decision date for Nylo Lattimore murder case

On top of his motion to dismiss, Brown will also have a hearing in a few months related to the death penalty.

Brown and his defense team are claiming he is mentally ill.

According to Ohio law, people with severe mental illness cannot be put to death.

The hearing for the death penalty aspect of the case is set for Aug. 31.

It is unknown when the judge could make a ruling on Brown’s motion to dismiss charges.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SWAT team is at a home in Reading.
Suspected bank robber killed during SWAT incident in Reading
William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the Good Samaritan helping the ducklings...
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road
Deputy Caleb Conley
Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
William Tyler McNichols, 30, has been charged with one count of felonious assault in connection...
Man arrested following road rage incident in Clermont County, sheriff says
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Tri-State woman claims Ticketmaster canceled her Taylor Swift tickets

Latest News

One person has been transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being shot...
Man sustains life-threatening injuries after shooting in Corryville, police say
Suspect arrested in connection to Clermont County road rage shooting
Suspect arrested in connection to Clermont County road rage shooting
An inmate is accused of killing another inmate at the Kenton County Detention Center in May...
Inmate dies at Kenton County Detention Center
Michael Ondreka
Man accused of killing Mason graduate in crash pleads guilty, court docs say