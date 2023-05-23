Man sustains life-threatening injuries after shooting in Corryville, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was shot in Corryville near the University of Cincinnati, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Johnathan Cunningham.

Police responded to a report of one shot fired on Donahue Street near East University Avenue where they found a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound, Lt. Cunningham says.

The man was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries, he said.

It is currently unknown where the victim was shot.

Cunningham says Donahue Street is expected to be shut down for at least two hours while police investigate.

Police did not say whether there is a suspect.

This is a breaking news story.

