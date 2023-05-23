Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash in Clermont County

TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Clermont County over the weekend, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 12:17 a.m. at Ohio 125 and Crane Schoolhouse Road in Tate Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist, Robert Meade of Amelia, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died Monday, the coroner’s report shows.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

