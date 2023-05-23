New Court Street Plaza restaurant opens its doors Tuesday

Contests
Onolicious Hawaii opened its doors for the first time Tuesday in Court Street Plaza.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former Oakley Kitchen restaurant has relocated to Downtown Cincinnati and opened its doors for the first time Tuesday morning.

Onolicious Hawaii, an island-style cuisine restaurant, is now located in a 2,400-square-foot building in Court Street Plaza at 1005 Walnut St.

“Our previous space in Oakley Kitchen was so small,” Co-Owner Vincente Benedett told 3CDC. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to maintain our own space now – a space that is much larger. When guests walk in, they’re going to feel like they’re in Hawaii. It’s exciting for us to be able to give them that experience.”

The menu at Onolicious Hawaii will use locally-sourced ingredients and give a tropical island flare with dishes like coconut French toast, matcha mochi chicken and waffles and more.

“Hawaiian cuisine is often called the soul food of the Pacific. That’s what you’ll get here,” Benedett said.

3CDC Commercial Leasing Agent Lindzie Gunnels says the new restaurant will add to Court Street Plaza’s momentum.

“We believe Downtown Cincinnati is already an amazing dining destination and we want to continue to work with operators that provide patrons with diverse, authentic options,” she said.

Onolicious Hawaii will spend its first week operating Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On May 30, the restaurant will extend its hours until 9 p.m.

To view a menu or get more information, visit Onolicious Hawaii’s website.

