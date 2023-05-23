Contests
Northern Kentucky woman’s pet monkey bites child, court docs say

A pygmy marmoset.
By Mary LeBus
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman appeared in Pendleton County District Court Tuesday morning after her alleged pet monkey bit a child, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed.

Conservation officers received a tip that a girl had been bitten by a small primate back in April, Kevin Kelly with the Department of Fish and Wildlife said.

Officers served a search warrant in the 200 block of Price Pike Friday morning where they seized the animal from 58-year-old Jeannie Wilson, a court complaint said.

According to the complaint, this was not the first time Wilson has been in possession of a primate.

In a past incident, the Northern Kentucky woman was suspected of owning another exotic animal(s). When officers served the search warrant, Wilson removed the animal(s) before officers could seize it, the complaint said.

However, picture evidence was found on her phone after the warrant was served, court documents say.

Once the monkey was captured, Kelly says the department had to euthanize and test it for rabies.

According to two Kentucky laws, exotic animals that have bitten a person must be euthanized and tested for disease.

“State wildlife and public health officials were in communication about the matter and agreed that euthanizing the animal was required by law because of the circumstances and a medical necessity given the serious public health risk that rabies poses to people,” Kelly told FOX19 Now. “Since rabies is often fatal in people, it is important to protect the patient first and foremost.”

Wilson was charged with one count of propagation and holding of wildlife without a permit, the complaint said.

She is expected to return for her pretrial conference June 6.

