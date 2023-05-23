Contests
Troopers investigate fatal crash involving concrete mixer

William Mapes, 82, of Lebanon, died as a result of his injuries after his vehicle crashed into...
William Mapes, 82, of Lebanon, died as a result of his injuries after his vehicle crashed into a concrete mixer on Monday morning.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lebanon man is dead after his vehicle crashed into another Monday morning in Monroe, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

William Mapes, 82, was driving east on Greentree Road around 8:30 a.m. when his vehicle went left of center and collided with a 2013 Phoenix concrete mixer that was traveling west, according to Lebanon Post Lt. Matt Schmenk.

Troopers say Mapes was transported to Atrium Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The 82-year-old later succumbed to his injuries, Schmenk said.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

