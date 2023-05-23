Troopers investigate fatal crash involving concrete mixer

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lebanon man is dead after his vehicle crashed into another Monday morning in Monroe, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

William Mapes, 82, was driving east on Greentree Road around 8:30 a.m. when his vehicle went left of center and collided with a 2013 Phoenix concrete mixer that was traveling west, according to Lebanon Post Lt. Matt Schmenk.

Troopers say Mapes was transported to Atrium Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The 82-year-old later succumbed to his injuries, Schmenk said.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

