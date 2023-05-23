Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

UC holds groundbreaking of new indoor practice facility and performance center

All of the new features will help UC athletes excel as they enter the Big 12.
By Amber Jayanth
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati broke ground Tuesday for their new indoor practice facility that will help Bearcat student-athletes perform their best.

The Bearcats are entering an era of new beginnings as UC starts its journey into the Big 12 Conference and is working on opening its new practice facility that will be used by all 18 sports teams.

”It’s a new era for UC Athletics,” UC Athletic Director John Cunningham said. “These are renderings of what the 84,000-square-foot Indoor Practice Facility will look like. UC’s athletic director says this new facility will help level the playing field as they enter a new conference.”

Cunningham says the new facility will feature a 120-yard football field which will allow for year-round training. In addition, a 96,000-square-foot performance center will sit adjacent to the practice facility and will feature nutrition stations, a dining hall, a weight room and mental health services.

All of the new features will help UC athletes excel as they enter the new conference, he explained.

”We are a University that invests in our students our staff and our community and of course our student-athletes,” Cunningham said.

Long-time Bearcat supporters Larry and Rhonda Sheakley were also honored during the groundbreaking for giving the largest donation in UC Athletics History.

Larry says not only does he want to see the Bearcats win, but he also wants to see the city win too.

“This university carries the name of my city across their chest in everything that they do,” Larry said. ” Every one of us that lives in this city is benefited from the University’s growth and what they’ve done for us on a national level.”

Cunningham says that this is just the beginning of more exciting things to come, all thanks to a $134 million investment approved by UC’s Board of Trustees with more than $88 million raised from the Day One Ready Campaign.

The new indoor practice facility is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2024 football season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SWAT team is at a home in Reading.
Suspected bank robber killed during SWAT incident in Reading
William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the Good Samaritan helping the ducklings...
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road
Deputy Caleb Conley
Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
William Tyler McNichols, 30, has been charged with one count of felonious assault in connection...
Man arrested following road rage incident in Clermont County, sheriff says
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Tri-State woman claims Ticketmaster canceled her Taylor Swift tickets

Latest News

Bengals’ Cam Taylor-Britt visits Tri-State school to support students’ project
Bengals’ Cam Taylor-Britt visits Tri-State school to support students’ project
Voting is now open for the 2023 Bengals Ring of Honor.
Bengals announce 2023 Ring of Honor nominees, voting now open
UC holds groundbreaking of new indoor practice facility and performance center
Andrew Prentovic reacts as FC Cincinnati wins their first MLS playoff match at the FC...
Fans pack TQL stadium to watch FC Cincinnati take on the Columbus Crew