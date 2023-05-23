UC holds groundbreaking of new indoor practice facility and performance center

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati broke ground Tuesday for their new indoor practice facility that will help Bearcat student-athletes perform their best.

The Bearcats are entering an era of new beginnings as UC starts its journey into the Big 12 Conference and is working on opening its new practice facility that will be used by all 18 sports teams.

”It’s a new era for UC Athletics,” UC Athletic Director John Cunningham said. “These are renderings of what the 84,000-square-foot Indoor Practice Facility will look like. UC’s athletic director says this new facility will help level the playing field as they enter a new conference.”

Cunningham says the new facility will feature a 120-yard football field which will allow for year-round training. In addition, a 96,000-square-foot performance center will sit adjacent to the practice facility and will feature nutrition stations, a dining hall, a weight room and mental health services.

All of the new features will help UC athletes excel as they enter the new conference, he explained.

”We are a University that invests in our students our staff and our community and of course our student-athletes,” Cunningham said.

Long-time Bearcat supporters Larry and Rhonda Sheakley were also honored during the groundbreaking for giving the largest donation in UC Athletics History.

Larry says not only does he want to see the Bearcats win, but he also wants to see the city win too.

“This university carries the name of my city across their chest in everything that they do,” Larry said. ” Every one of us that lives in this city is benefited from the University’s growth and what they’ve done for us on a national level.”

Cunningham says that this is just the beginning of more exciting things to come, all thanks to a $134 million investment approved by UC’s Board of Trustees with more than $88 million raised from the Day One Ready Campaign.

The new indoor practice facility is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2024 football season.

