Video shows arrest of Milford police officer

The 29-year-old refused to take all field sobriety tests and was arrested that night, according to video footage.
By Ken Brown
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Milford police officer accused of driving under the influence appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Milford Police Chief Donald Mills, Officer Tanner Williams, 29, allegedly decided to drive home after drinking at a bachelor party in Northern Kentucky.

Video shows an Ohio State Highway Patrol Officer pulled Williams over for allegedly not staying in his lane and stumbling out of his vehicle.

The 29-year-old also refused to take all field sobriety tests and was arrested that night, according to video footage.

While Williams did not speak during his court appearance Tuesday, his attorney requested he be allowed to drive to, from and during work.

Chief Mills says Williams is no longer working on the streets and currently serving as a desk officer for the Milford Police Department.

Williams will appear back in court in the next few weeks.

