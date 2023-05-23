Warm and dry weather continues

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been another beautiful day with highs nearing 80 at this time. Tonight will be dry and mild. Low 58.

Tomorrow will be warm with a high of 83. There will be a drop in temperatures Thursday as we fall from the low 80s to low 70s.

The weekend will be quite pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Memorial Day also looks pleasant with mostly sunny skies and a high of 82. Tuesday will be even warmer with a high of 86. There will be a few more clouds Monday and Tuesday but it will remain dry.

