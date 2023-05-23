Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Warm and dry weather continues

By Ashley Smith
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been another beautiful day with highs nearing 80 at this time. Tonight will be dry and mild. Low 58.

Tomorrow will be warm with a high of 83. There will be a drop in temperatures Thursday as we fall from the low 80s to low 70s.

The weekend will be quite pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Memorial Day also looks pleasant with mostly sunny skies and a high of 82. Tuesday will be even warmer with a high of 86. There will be a few more clouds Monday and Tuesday but it will remain dry.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SWAT team is at a home in Reading.
Suspected bank robber killed during SWAT incident in Reading
William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the Good Samaritan helping the ducklings...
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road
Deputy Caleb Conley
Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Tri-State woman claims Ticketmaster canceled her Taylor Swift tickets
Council members for the Village of Harveysburg created a new building permit that would require...
Some Warren County residents consider petition for dissolution of village

Latest News

Sunny and warm weather
FOX19 NOW’s Lauren Minor and Catherine Bodak discuss navigating parenthood, friendship, mom...
Dry and Warm Conditions Continue
Frank Marzullo
Temperatures Warming Tuesday Afternoon
First Alert Forecast