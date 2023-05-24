Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

14-year-old dies after being pulled from golf course pond, police say

Authorities said a teen drowned in a pond at the Pine Island Country Club in Charlotte Monday night.
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital after being recovered from a golf course pond in North Carolina Monday evening, authorities said.

The Charlotte Fire Department was called to respond to reports of a possible drowning at the Pine Island Country Club just before 7 p.m.

A dive team pulled the teen from the water within minutes of arriving at the golf course.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools identified the teen as Jamir Howard who was a student at Coulwood STEM Academy.

“We are heartbroken by this loss of life, and we grieve with his family and friends,” the school district said in a statement. “Our condolences go out to Jahmir’s family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts.”

Officials said the victim was with two friends when they entered the water and he disappeared. The friends called 911 shortly after.

It is unclear why they got in the water.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of John Walter (right) and Gary York (left) have been recovered from a canyon in...
Bodies of Tri-State men recovered in Utah canyon
William Tyler McNichols, 30, has been charged with one count of felonious assault in connection...
Man arrested following road rage incident in Clermont County, sheriff says
A chief assistant with the prosecutor's office says Jacob Roberts' (top left) intention was to...
Convicted murderer opens fire on officer in NKY
Hamilton County prosecutors have said Desean Brown put the body of three-year-old Nylo into the...
Man charged in killing Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore seeks to dismiss murder charges
William Mapes, 82, of Lebanon, died as a result of his injuries after his vehicle crashed into...
Man killed in Warren County crash involving concrete mixer

Latest News

FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Officers describe chaos, fear on Jan. 6 as judge weighs prison time for Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) prepares to take the field before an NFL football...
Cincinnati, Baton Rouge compete to see who can raise more money for the Joe Burrow Foundation
The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it
Rep. Andrew Murr, R - Junction, speaks during a House General Investigating Committee hearing...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton likely broke laws, Republican investigation finds
Police respond outside Oliver Citywide Academy on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Pittsburgh....
Police: Student fatally shot by another student outside Pittsburgh school