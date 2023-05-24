2 UC baseball staff members have been fired, according to university

Contests
2 UC baseball staff members have been fired, according to the university
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW has learned that two University of Cincinnati baseball staff members have been fired following an investigation.

A spokesperson with the University of Cincinnati Athletics Department released a statement to FOX19 NOW confirming that Assistant Baseball Coach Kyle Sprague and Director of Operations Andy Nagel were relieved of their duties on May 17:

Multiple sources have indicated to FOX19 NOW that the investigation may involve gambling.

Multiple sources also told FOX19 NOW that Sprague and Nagel did not gamble however, they were aware of gambling by someone close to the program and failed to report it.

A UC source told FOX19 NOW that a decision on the future of Head Coach Scott Googins has not yet been made since the investigation is ongoing.

The Bearcats are currently playing in the American Athletic Conference tournament in Clearwater, Florida. Sprague and Nagel did not travel with the team.

The university’s website says Nagel joined the UC baseball staff on Aug. 31, 2015, as the Director of Baseball Operations.

Sprague joined the UC baseball staff in the summer of 2017, the website says.

