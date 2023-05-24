2 UC baseball staff members have been fired, according to university

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW has learned that two University of Cincinnati baseball staff members have been fired following an investigation.

A spokesperson with the University of Cincinnati Athletics Department released a statement to FOX19 NOW confirming that Assistant Baseball Coach Kyle Sprague and Director of Operations Andy Nagel were relieved of their duties on May 17:

“On May 8, University of Cincinnati Athletics began an internal review of potential NCAA infractions involving the baseball program. Although the review is ongoing, Sprague and Nagel have been dismissed based on initial findings. UC is cooperating with the NCAA in this matter. Since this is an ongoing investigation, we will not be commenting further at this time.”

Multiple sources have indicated to FOX19 NOW that the investigation may involve gambling.

Multiple sources also told FOX19 NOW that Sprague and Nagel did not gamble however, they were aware of gambling by someone close to the program and failed to report it.

A UC source told FOX19 NOW that a decision on the future of Head Coach Scott Googins has not yet been made since the investigation is ongoing.

The Bearcats are currently playing in the American Athletic Conference tournament in Clearwater, Florida. Sprague and Nagel did not travel with the team.

The university’s website says Nagel joined the UC baseball staff on Aug. 31, 2015, as the Director of Baseball Operations.

Sprague joined the UC baseball staff in the summer of 2017, the website says.

