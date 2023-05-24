Contests
CBP: 4 shipments of dangerous drugs seized by customs in one night

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized four shipments of deadly drugs in one night, according to CBP officers.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized four shipments of deadly drugs in one night, according to CBP officers.(Provided//Cincinnati Border Protection)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four shipments containing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of illegal substances were seized last Wednesday by Cincinnati U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Shipments from Colombia, Dominican Republic, and the United Kingdom with drugs concealed in items like knee pads, canned goods, and a coffee maker were intercepted before they reached residential addresses in California, New York, Michigan, and the United Kingdom, CBP officials say.

CBP Narcotic Detector Dog “Bruno” was alerted to a shipment of food cans, which once opened, contained a white liquid substance with an “unusual consistency inside,” according to Border Protection officials.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized four shipments of deadly drugs in one night,...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized four shipments of deadly drugs in one night, according to CBP officers. CBP Narcotic Detector Dog “Bruno” alerted officers to a shipment of food items that officials say contained 10 pounds of cocaine.(Provided//CBP)

CBP officers found that the substance tested positive for cocaine, and officials say they seized 10 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated street value of $172,000 that would have been headed to the United Kingdom.

Officers opened a shipment from the Dominican Republic containing a coffee maker that had a bag of blue pills with triangle markings hidden inside, according to CBP.

A coffeemaker contained a bag of fentanyl pills, according to CBP.
A coffeemaker contained a bag of fentanyl pills, according to CBP.(Provided//CBP)

CBP confirmed that the pills, which tested positive for fentanyl, were being sent to a New York residence and would have had a street value of over $3000.

On the same night, customs found inbound shipments from Columbia and the United Kingdom. One shipment contained knee pads that had a “purple powder” concealed inside the material, and the other contained a protein powder with an “unusual” yellow tint.

Cincinnati Border Protection said a purple powder hidden in this knee pad tested positive for...
Cincinnati Border Protection said a purple powder hidden in this knee pad tested positive for Ketamine hydrochloride, which is used for the street drug, "Special K."(Provided//CBP)

According to CBP, both substances tested positive for Ketamine hydrochloride, which is a non-narcotic, but Ketamine is often abused as a hallucinogenic “club drug” called “Special K.”

CBP said the combined value of these two shipments was over $50,000. They also said that it was the second time in two days that a Ketamine shipment was intercepted on its way to Colorado.

The other shipment was headed to Michigan, CBP said.

