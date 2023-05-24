Cincinnati Museum Center, Easterseals Redwood create new volunteer program

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Museum Center and Easterseals Redwood are taking an innovative approach to fill the talent gap while promoting inclusion and equity for all.

The partnership provides a path to employment for people with disabilities.

Steven Anderson is one of the program volunteers with Easterseals Redwood and has been involved with Easterseals for a couple of years.

Anderson said of having this program that, “[Anderson] just want to continue to show people that we have abilities - leave the word disability out.”

There are 12 individuals who are in this program and volunteer through different jobs, including but not limited to helping to set up or break down exhibits, ticket taking, exhibit sanitation and cleaning and more.

The partnership also includes a physical space at the Cincinnati Museum Center where they can take breaks throughout the day and socialize with one another.

The partnership, according to a press release, will identify and recruit employees for the Cincinnati Museum Center.

Participants through this program can discover new interests, learn technical skills, strengthen communication skills, explore assistive technology and discover employment opportunities – all while providing services and filling necessary job roles at the Cincinnati Museum Center.

Director of Adult Services at Easterseals Redwood, Lisha Smith, said, “We’re really just helping them be as independent as possible reach any goals that they want to set and obviously be that bridge into community integration which includes vocational supports and paid work and volunteer.”

Program participants will have the opportunity to volunteer in different positions throughout the Cincinnati Museum Center and, if there is a match, can eventually apply for employment.

Anderson added, “I’ve been to several other programs, but this - they’re giving us more opportunities,” when asked about working with Easterseals Redwood.

According to Easterseals Redwood’s website, the nonprofit “meets the needs of the growing number of individuals with disabilities, veterans, and individuals facing economic challenges in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region.”

“This program is really unique because it’s an innovative solution to ‘what are we going to do to fill all of these open job positions;’ so the museum goes through that just like any other agency - and by us partnering, we are able to start building a bridge from learning these skills and then hopefully actually getting hired on here full time,” Smith added about the benefit of this program not just for the individuals, but for also the Cincinnati Museum Center.

Cody Hefner, Vice President of Marketing and Communications with the Cincinnati Museum Center, said, “I’m sure that the individuals at Easterseals Redwood are having a lot of fun and getting a lot of great enrichment opportunities, but for us, it’s so wonderful for our staff and for our guests to come in and engage with these passionate, talented individuals to have these interactions.”

