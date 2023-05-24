Convicted murderer opens fire on officer in NKY

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Video has now been released from the night a convicted murderer opened fire on a Kenton County police officer.

Jacob Roberts was in court Tuesday as he pleaded guilty to attempted murder of a police officer and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to Campbel County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

“We are watching the attempted murder of a police officer,” Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office Chief Assistant Mike Zimmerman says of the video. “I mean, that is what this video is.”

The video released Tuesday is from June 2021, outside Planet Fitness in Newport after Roberts first pulled a gun on Boone County deputies, Kentucky State Police and Zimmerman explain.

Only on @FOX19 Now at 10p, newly released video shows the moments a convicted murderer shoots at a local police officer. Jacob Roberts had pulled a gun on deputies earlier in the night before leading police on a chase to Newport. pic.twitter.com/3hqCdTmW1i — Courtney King (@CourtReportKing) May 24, 2023

“He then leads police on a high-speed chase through Kenton County and then into Campbell County and ultimately in front of the Planet Fitness down in Newport,” says Zimmerman.

Zimmerman says Roberts’ intention was to shoot to kill that night.

An officer managed to hit Roberts several times, Zimmerman says.

“If you want to talk about courage under fire, you can actually see the bullets striking his vehicle as he’s able to finally get his gun out and return fire,” Zimmerman explains.

Roberts was taken to the hospital. Zimmerman says it is a miracle no officers were injured.

“By the grace of God, he wasn’t. No, no officers were hurt and thank God for that because as you watch that video, you can tell exactly what Mr. Roberts intended,” Zimmerman said.

In March, Roberts pleaded guilty to the May 2021 murder of Madison Klups and Dillon Carpenter in Pendleton County.

Prosecutors say Roberts was planning to rob them when he shot them eight times.

Roberts is already serving a life sentence for the Pendleton County murders.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 20 years for Roberts for the Campbell County case. His final sentencing is in July.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.