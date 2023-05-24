Coroner’s office identifies victim in Corryville shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The name of a man who died following a shooting Tuesday in Corryville has been released.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 43-year-old Nicholas Kernan.

Cincinnati Police announced around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday that Kernan died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Around 3:15 p.m., police say officers were called to Bellevue Avenue near the E. University Avenue intersection for a shooting.

Officers found the man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit is investigating. Call 513-352-3542 if you have any information.

