Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati offering discounted concert tickets

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati is honoring service workers by offering discounted ticket prices to upcoming concerts.

Starting Wednesday, May 24, teachers, healthcare employees, first responders, military members and veterans will receive a 30% discount on concerts in Hard Rock Casino’s outdoor series.

“Hard Rock believes in serving its community, team members, and guests by supporting its four mottos: Take Time to be Kind, Save the Planet, All is One, and Love All, Serve All,” said Justin Wyborn, President of Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati. “This is our way to thank those who serve the community every day.”

The discount applies to general admission tickets for any of the 2023 outdoor concerts.

Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati’s concert lineup includes:

· The Steve Miller Band, Friday, July 7

· Ludacris, Flo Rida, and Ashanti, Thursday, July 20

· Beach Boys, Friday, August 11

· Live with Fuel, Saturday, August 26

· Staind, Sunday, September 3

· KC and the Sunshine Band, Friday, September 15

All concerts on the outdoor lawn are for ages 21 and up.

To receive the discount, use the code ‘FIRST’ at checkout through Ticketmaster.com.

