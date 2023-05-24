Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati offering discounted concert tickets

Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati brings back outdoor concerts.
Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati brings back outdoor concerts.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati is honoring service workers by offering discounted ticket prices to upcoming concerts.

Starting Wednesday, May 24, teachers, healthcare employees, first responders, military members and veterans will receive a 30% discount on concerts in Hard Rock Casino’s outdoor series.

“Hard Rock believes in serving its community, team members, and guests by supporting its four mottos: Take Time to be Kind, Save the Planet, All is One, and Love All, Serve All,” said Justin Wyborn, President of Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati. “This is our way to thank those who serve the community every day.”

The discount applies to general admission tickets for any of the 2023 outdoor concerts.

Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati’s concert lineup includes:

·      The Steve Miller Band, Friday, July 7

·      Ludacris, Flo Rida, and Ashanti, Thursday, July 20

·      Beach Boys, Friday, August 11

·      Live with Fuel, Saturday, August 26

·      Staind, Sunday, September 3

·      KC and the Sunshine Band, Friday, September 15

All concerts on the outdoor lawn are for ages 21 and up.

To receive the discount, use the code ‘FIRST’ at checkout through Ticketmaster.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of John Walter (right) and Gary York (left) have been recovered from a canyon in...
Bodies of Tri-State men recovered in Utah canyon
William Tyler McNichols, 30, has been charged with one count of felonious assault in connection...
Man arrested following road rage incident in Clermont County, sheriff says
A chief assistant with the prosecutor's office says Jacob Roberts' (top left) intention was to...
Convicted murderer opens fire on officer in NKY
Hamilton County prosecutors have said Desean Brown put the body of three-year-old Nylo into the...
Man charged in killing Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore seeks to dismiss murder charges
William Mapes, 82, of Lebanon, died as a result of his injuries after his vehicle crashed into...
Man killed in Warren County crash involving concrete mixer

Latest News

A University of Cincinnati Spokesperson released a statement to FOX19 NOW confirming that...
2 UC baseball staff members have been fired, according to university
Ohio troopers were at the scene of a double fatal car accident in Warren County Saturday night.
Troopers: Victims identified in Warren County double fatal crash
43-year-old Nicholas Kernan was fatally shot in Corryville Tuesday. He was a landscaper with...
Corryville homicide victim worked for Uptown Properties who offers $10K reward
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized four shipments of deadly drugs in one night,...
4 shipments of deadly drugs seized in one night by customs officers in Cincinnati