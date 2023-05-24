Contests
HCSO: No children are in danger after report of stolen car with kids inside

Deputies said they "determined the vehicle was not stolen."
Deputies said they "determined the vehicle was not stolen."(WGEM)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said that no children are believed to be endangered after responding to a report that a stolen vehicle had kids inside of it.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said they responded to the McDonald’s on Montgomery Road in Kenwood for a stolen vehicle.

It was later determined that the vehicle was not stolen but in use by someone acquainted with the person who reported it stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We are still attempting to locate the children, but we do not believe they are in danger,” the spokesperson confirmed.

Deputies have not provided any further updates.

