Kentucky deputy’s accused killer now suspect in Tri-State crime

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) - Charges have been filed against the man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in Kentucky this week for a separate crime committed in Fort Mitchell, authorities say.

Steven Sheangshang was recognized on May 17 security video stealing a portable generator from a home on Fortside Drive, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

“What Mr. Sheangshang was doing in Northern Kentucky, we don’t entirely know just yet, but that’s part of the ongoing investigation,” Sanders explained.

At the time, investigators had no idea who the person was on the video from the Fort Mitchell burglary.

That all changed days later.

On May 22, Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley was shot and killed around 5 p.m. during a traffic stop on I-75 outside Lexington, Kentucky.

The shooter was later identified as Sheangshang, according to the Fayette County Detention Center.

Authorities say Sheangshang drove off, shot another man and stole his car.

Sheangshang was later arrested in Lexington, and his photo spread across the news and social media.

“Mr. Sheangshang’s photograph started hitting the media in connection with the Scott County shooting,” recalls Commonwealth’s Attorney Sanders. “We realized that he also matched the video of the burglar in Fort Mitchell.”

The security video referenced by Sanders shows a person pulling into the driveway of the Fortside Drive home on May 17.

The person walks into the garage, walks to the back and then comes with a generator seconds later.

“Investigation also revealed that Mr. Sheangshang, in fact, pawned the stolen generator just minutes after the burglary occurred,” according to Sanders.

Sheangshang did appear in a Fayette County courtroom Wednesday.

Court records show Sheangshang has a lengthy criminal record, which includes drug charges in Campbell County. The court documents also show he served jail time for receiving stolen property in Kenton County in 2009.

Sanders says Sheangshang will be in Kenton County court eventually for the charges here but doesn’t know when that will be.

