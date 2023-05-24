Contests
Motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after Clermont County crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is in this hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was thrown from his motorcycle during a crash.

Joseph Cales, 62, of Goshen, was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after crashing his 2006 Harley Davidson Street Glide, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Cales was driving northwest on Newtonsville Road near Lake Drive when he wrecked, troopers explained.

He was going around a curve, but failed to make the turn, OSP added.

Cales was thrown off the motorcycle before it finally stopped off the side of the road, troopers said around 11:30 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

