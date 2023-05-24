Police arrest suspect accused of killing man outside Clifton hotel

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing a man outside of a Clifton hotel on May 16, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Demarco Smith, 35, is accused of shooting a 34-year-old victim, whose identity has yet to be released, police say.

Demarco Smith, 35, is accused of murdering a 34-year-old man outside of a Clifton hotel on May 16, according to Cincinnati police. (Cincinnati Police Department)

Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Central Parkway for a man who had been shot multiple times around 10:30 p.m., Cincinnati police explained.

When the victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, he was pronounced dead.

Police say two additional victims showed up on their own at the hospital, but they have not been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation.

