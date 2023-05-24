Contests
Police arrest suspect accused of killing man outside Clifton hotel

A man critically hurt in a shooting outside a Clifton hotel Monday night has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing a man outside of a Clifton hotel on May 16, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Demarco Smith, 35, is accused of shooting a 34-year-old victim, whose identity has yet to be released, police say.

Demarco Smith, 35, is accused of murdering a 34-year-old man outside of a Clifton hotel on May 16, according to Cincinnati police.(Cincinnati Police Department)

Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Central Parkway for a man who had been shot multiple times around 10:30 p.m., Cincinnati police explained.

When the victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, he was pronounced dead.

Police say two additional victims showed up on their own at the hospital, but they have not been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation.

