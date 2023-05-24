Contests
Registered sex offender with Tri-State ties in custody, missing teen safe

Pennsylvania State Police say 16-year-old Emily High was found safe and 22-year-old Jaret Wright is in custody.
Pennsylvania State Police say 16-year-old Emily High was found safe and 22-year-old Jaret Wright is in custody.(Pennsylvania State Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Pennsylvania teen is safe and a registered sex offender with ties to Hamilton County is in custody.

Emily High, 16, was found safe in Virginia, Pennsylvania State Police announced Tuesday.

The teen was reported missing on May 15 from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, and troopers thought she was with 22-year-old Jaret Wright.

He was taken into custody, troopers said when they announced High was safe.

Wright pleaded guilty in 2022 in a Hamilton County courthouse to gross sexual imposition, according to court records.

Court records show Wright lived in a College Hill teen’s basement bedroom for three weeks and was found hiding under her bed when he was arrested in March of 2021.

He met his victim on Instagram and drove from his Akron home to College Hill, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Wright pleaded guilty to three counts of gross sexual imposition and the illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, court documents say.

He was sentenced to three years probation, according to court records.

As part of his probation, he was ordered to complete drug, alcohol, and sex offender treatment at a lockdown facility. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and is required to register as a Tier 1 sex offender. Court records show he was also ordered to not leave Hamilton County and to wear an electronic monitoring ankle device.

The Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas said in a statement earlier this week: “[Wright] had already served 534 days in jail. He was sentenced to three years of probation with terms for inpatient sex offender treatment and other conditions. The judge ordered the maximum prison term of 54 months in prison if he violated any terms of probation.

Wright is accused of violating his probation terms, which prompted a judge to issue a nationwide arrest warrant in October 2022.

