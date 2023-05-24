Troopers: Victims identified in Warren County double fatal crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left two people dead in Warren County.

Troopers say 20-year-old Michael Barch, of Centerville, and his passenger, Karys Seipel, 19, of Springboro, died at the scene of Saturday night’s crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, Mary Huelsman, 57, of Bellbrook, was driving a 2022 Kia Telluride southbound on SR 48. A 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Michael Barch, 20, of Centerville, was traveling west on Lytle Five Points Road.

The Telluride struck the Malibu at the intersection of East Lytle Five Points Road in Clearcreek Township at approximately 11:36 p.m., Troopers said.

Both vehicles went off the right side of the road, and the Telluride ended up striking a utility pole, investigators said.

Troopers say Huelsman was taken to Kettering Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

