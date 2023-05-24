Contests
Warm Wednesday but mild weather on the way

Thursday will be the coolest day of the extended forecast
Sunny skies and warmth in the tri-state heading into the weekend.
Sunny skies and warmth in the tri-state heading into the weekend.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures will reach the highest they have all year with a high of 83 expected Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of a cold front moving in from the north, clouds will increase into the evening hours. We can’t rule out a few sprinkles or light showers east of I-71, but this will not be impactful for folks with outdoor plans.

Clouds will decrease overnight with clear skies late and lows will fall to the low 50s.

The aforementioned cold front is expected to sweep through the tri-state early Thursday morning. This will bring cooler conditions as Thursday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70° as northwest winds bring the cool air and lower humidity.

Lows dip into the 40s early Friday morning before highs reaching the mid 70s Friday afternoon under abundant sunshine.

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to summer and summertime conditions are in the extended forecast!

The gradual warm-up continues heading into Memorial Day Weekend under mostly sunny skies with upper 70s expected. Temperatures flip back into the 80s on Memorial Day, with expected highs moving into the mid 80s by the middle of next week.

